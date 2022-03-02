Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys 781 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 70.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.14. 11,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,928 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,389 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

