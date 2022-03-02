Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 621.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $545.96. 9,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,800. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $501.67 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,000 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

