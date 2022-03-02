Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 335 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Unilever by 43.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.59. 77,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,186. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

