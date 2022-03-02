Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
OTCMKTS:LCRTF opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. Leucrotta Exploration has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $0.80.
Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
