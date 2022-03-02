LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $540.96 Million

Brokerages predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) will post $540.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $524.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.68 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $705.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

Shares of LGIH traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $128.36. 306,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.98. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $188.00.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

