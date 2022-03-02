LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.40.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.13.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in LHC Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in LHC Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

