Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 32 ($0.43) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 229.90% from the company’s current price.
LON SHG opened at GBX 9.70 ($0.13) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. Shanta Gold has a one year low of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 17.50 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.07.
About Shanta Gold (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.