Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 32 ($0.43) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 229.90% from the company’s current price.

LON SHG opened at GBX 9.70 ($0.13) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. Shanta Gold has a one year low of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 17.50 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.07.

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

