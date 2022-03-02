LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

LFMD opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.71. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

In related news, Director Bertrand Velge bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $430,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

