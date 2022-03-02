Lightning Bitcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $210,946.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $210,946.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001725 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00251358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001332 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.