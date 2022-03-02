Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 125,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,486,660 shares.The stock last traded at $24.67 and had previously closed at $25.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

