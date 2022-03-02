Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) EVP John Hopmans Sells 36,198 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LYV stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,674. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.