LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $62,460.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $61,740.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $64,260.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $63,900.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $64,170.00.

Shares of LMPX opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LMP Automotive by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LMP Automotive by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.