loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives $13.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LDI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 242,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $910,318.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares valued at $1,028,250.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $3,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 3,251.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 585,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. 651,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, analysts expect that loanDepot will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

