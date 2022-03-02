Lobstex Price Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $934,648.66 and approximately $25,125.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 321% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 71% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,224,490 coins and its circulating supply is 23,149,064 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.