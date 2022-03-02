Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.48.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.84. 264,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,583. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $458.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

