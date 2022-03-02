Locus Chain Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $26.62 million and $381,017.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Locus Chain Profile

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

