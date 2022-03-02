Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LOGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.46. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,251,000 after buying an additional 204,538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,163,000 after purchasing an additional 209,440 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,297,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,899,000 after purchasing an additional 156,275 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,386,000 after purchasing an additional 183,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

