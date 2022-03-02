London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives GBX 9,141.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,141.43 ($122.65).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($100.63) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($134.17) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 8,600 ($115.39) to GBX 9,300 ($124.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

In related news, insider Tsega Gebreyes purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($95.08) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,090.97).

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 6,358 ($85.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £35.44 billion and a PE ratio of 63.28. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,230 ($83.59) and a one year high of GBX 9,856 ($132.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,047.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,310.01.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.