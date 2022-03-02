Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.50

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 33627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$448.34 million and a PE ratio of -267.87.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.