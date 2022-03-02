Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.50

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 33627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$448.34 million and a PE ratio of -267.87.

Get Los Andes Copper alerts:

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.