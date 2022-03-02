Lotto Price Tops $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market cap of $14.56 million and approximately $2,880.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

