LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,630 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,290,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 109,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.43. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

