LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 138.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

GAA stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41.

