LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.21% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,974,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 163,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.