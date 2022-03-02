Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 10.1% Higher

Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 29.04 and last traded at 29.00. 637,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,651,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.35.

Several research firms recently commented on LCID. Bank of America raised their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 34.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 32.56.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,633,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,428 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

