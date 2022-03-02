Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Lucira Health has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. Eclipse Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,587,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in Lucira Health by 150.5% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 601,942 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lucira Health by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,796,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,851,000 after purchasing an additional 502,733 shares during the period. Finally, Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

