Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “
NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Lucira Health has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.
About Lucira Health (Get Rating)
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucira Health (LHDX)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucira Health (LHDX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.