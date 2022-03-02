Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 422,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,419,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.
Several analysts have issued reports on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.74.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.35.
Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
