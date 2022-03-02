Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 422,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,419,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 56,801,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913,603 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,317 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,700,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

