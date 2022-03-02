Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 6.8% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $14.99. 214,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,885,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Specifically, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $2,042,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 139,586 shares of company stock worth $2,013,741. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.