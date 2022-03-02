Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sells C$942,134.00 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$942,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,735,510.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$10.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.82 and a 12-month high of C$12.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81.

Several brokerages have commented on LUG. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.11.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

