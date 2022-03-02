MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 127.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGNX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $9.22 on Monday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $564.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.13.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 63.09% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.