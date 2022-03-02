Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Bank of America dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

NYSE MMP opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

