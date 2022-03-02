Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OPA stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Get Magnum Opus Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $5,946,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 37.7% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 113,034 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 407,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 178,070 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 1,136.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 275,736 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,914,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.