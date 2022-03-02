MakiSwap (MAKI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $286,884.00

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $286,884.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00042307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.47 or 0.06638430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,077.69 or 0.99815717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00044080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00047228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002749 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

