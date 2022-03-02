Man Group plc Buys New Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth $305,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth $458,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in O-I Glass by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,527,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 249,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in O-I Glass by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth $265,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

