Man Group plc Sells 10,189 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in EQT were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,774,000 after acquiring an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,515,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. grew its stake in EQT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Share Andrew L. now owns 3,338,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

EQT stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

