Man Group plc Sells 11,300 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 271,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

NYSE AEL opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.20. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

