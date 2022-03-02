Man Group plc Sells 6,410 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

GENI stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

Genius Sports Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.