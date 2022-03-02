Man Group plc Takes Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,294 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Century Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,982,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.40.

CCS stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Century Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.