Man Group plc Takes Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after buying an additional 405,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after purchasing an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 240,757 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 562,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 236,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,448,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

