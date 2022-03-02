Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Manning & Napier stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $151.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 540,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Manning & Napier by 34.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 196,801 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Manning & Napier by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 217,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
