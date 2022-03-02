MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading 12% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.08. 53,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,197,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Specifically, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

The stock has a market cap of $765.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,357 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in MannKind by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,648,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after buying an additional 1,177,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MannKind by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 1,064,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MannKind by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,236,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 813,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MannKind by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,055,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 640,599 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

