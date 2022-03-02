Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,473,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,615. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,444,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

