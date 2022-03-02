Marianne Sullivan Buys 15,650 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PMT opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.08.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 723.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

