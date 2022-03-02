MarketPeak Price Hits $0.24 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MarketPeak has traded flat against the dollar. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00035065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00105408 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

