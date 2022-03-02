Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.57

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 756198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Markforged by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 523,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 42,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile (NYSE:MKFG)

