Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MKS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.15) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 236.13 ($3.17).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 169.25 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.05. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.53).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

