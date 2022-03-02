Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Holdings in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Largo Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the third quarter worth about $990,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the third quarter worth about $840,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Largo Resources by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Largo Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Largo Resources by 15.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,100,000 after purchasing an additional 449,868 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LGO shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Largo Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Largo Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

LGO opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

