Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.25% of Innodata worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Innodata by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innodata by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Innodata by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innodata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innodata alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innodata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.26 million, a PE ratio of 250.13 and a beta of 1.99. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Innodata Profile (Get Rating)

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.