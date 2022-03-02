Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 53,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 324,375 shares.The stock last traded at $18.16 and had previously closed at $17.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRTN. Stephens boosted their target price on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.