Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.340-$4.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.39. 36,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,890. Masimo has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Masimo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.60.

In other news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Masimo by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Masimo by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

