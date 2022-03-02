Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 45,344 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

